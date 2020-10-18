France posts record number of new COVID-19 cases

PARIS: The French health ministry reported a record number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (Oct 17) at 32,427, after reporting 25,086 on Friday.

The total number of infections since the start of the year now stands at 867,197 while the total number of deaths stands at 33,392, up by 90 from Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram