French president's wife tested positive for COVID-19 in late December: Reports
PARIS: The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday (Jan 9).
Europe 1 said Brigitte Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 24.
It said she presented no major symptoms and then had two further tests on Dec 30 and Dec 31 which proved negative.
President Macron himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 17, and was in self-isolation until a subsequent test on Dec 24 showed he no longer had COVID-19 symptoms.
