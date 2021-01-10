France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths in 24 hours
PARIS: France recorded 20,177 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in France stands at 2,767,312, while the total number of deaths stands at 67,599. France has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.
