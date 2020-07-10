France reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, total at 29,979

PARIS: The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose by 14 from the previous day to stand at 29,979, the country's health department said on Thursday (Jul 9).

The number of people in intensive care units fell to 512 from 529 on Wednesday, continuing a downtrend over recent weeks, the ministry said.

France has the sixth-largest death toll from the pandemic in the world.



