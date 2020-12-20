France reports 17,565 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight

PARIS: France reported 17,565 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday (Dec 19), pushing the total of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,460,555.

There were 190 deaths, amounting to a total of 60,418.

