France reports 17,565 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight

PARIS: France reported 17,565 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday (Dec 19), pushing the total of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,460,555.

There were 190 deaths, amounting to a total of 60,418.

Source: Reuters

