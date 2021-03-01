France reports 19,952 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths

PARIS: France on Sunday (Feb 28) reported 19,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, down from 23,996 the previous day, the health ministry said.

The data from the ministry showed that 122 had died in hospital with the coronavirus, after 186 on Saturday.

