France reports 23,996 new COVID-19 cases, 186 deaths

PARIS: France on Saturday (Feb 27) reported 23,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, down from 25,207 the previous day, data from the health ministry showed.

The figures showed that 186 people had died in hospital with the coronavirus, after 286 on Friday.

