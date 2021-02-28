France reports 23,996 new COVID-19 cases, 186 deaths

World

France reports 23,996 new COVID-19 cases, 186 deaths

Weekend lockdown to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice
A view shows an empty Massena square during the first local weekend lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS: France on Saturday (Feb 27) reported 23,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, down from 25,207 the previous day, data from the health ministry showed.

The figures showed that 186 people had died in hospital with the coronavirus, after 286 on Friday.

Source: Reuters

