France reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases over three-day period

PARIS: France has reported 3,376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days, the country's health department said on Monday (Aug 3), while the number of people being treated in ICUs for the disease is creeping higher.

The seven-day moving average for new cases has held above the 1,000 threshold for the fifth day in a row, meaning the country is experiencing levels not seen since a two-month lockdown. France's total number of cases now stands at 191,295.

The 1,125 daily average of cases seen since the beginning of August is more than twice as high a June's 435 figure and a third higher than July's 746.

Earlier on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged people not to let down their guard in the fight against COVID-19. Lille, one of France's biggest cities, has ordered people to wear masks outdoors in busy pedestrian streets.

The number of people in intensive care units for COVID-19 stood at 384 on Monday, versus 371 on Friday, the second time in a week that figure has increased after declining for 16 weeks.

Hospitalisations decreased by a 100 to 5,198, continuing a 10-week long trend and suggesting the recent spike in cases has not translated in a renewed strain on the health system at this stage.

French health authorities reported 29 additional deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 30,294.



