France reports 49,215 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

PARIS: France on Friday (Oct 30) reported 49,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 47,637 on Thursday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday.

The total number of infections rose to 1,331,984. The death tally went up by 256 over 24 hours to 36,565.

