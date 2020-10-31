France reports 49,215 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

French hospital faces second wave of COVID-19 patients
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS: France on Friday (Oct 30) reported 49,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 47,637 on Thursday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday.

The total number of infections rose to 1,331,984. The death tally went up by 256 over 24 hours to 36,565.

Source: Reuters

