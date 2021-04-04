France reports 5,273 people in intensive care units for COVID-19

PARIS: France reported on Saturday (Apr 3) that 5,273 people were in intensive care units for COVID-19, a rise of 19 from the previous day.

That followed one of the biggest daily jumps in months on Friday, just as France enters a third national lockdown in an effort to stem the pandemic.

