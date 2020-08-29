France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, just shy of lockdown record

PARIS: France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday (Aug 28), a new post-lockdown record following the 6,111 record reported on Thursday and just shy of the 7,578 high set on March 31 during lockdown period.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 267,077, while the cumulative number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by 20 to 30,596, the health ministry reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

