France reports 8,975 new daily COVID-19 infections, setting a record high

PARIS: French health authorities reported 8,975 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday (Sep 4), setting an all-time high of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.

The number of people hospitalised for the disease, while still well below its Apr 14 peak of 32,292, has gone up for the sixth day running, at 4,671.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections stood at 30,686 and the cumulative number of cases now totals 309,156.

