France reports a 2,551 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days
PARIS: France has reported 2,551 new confirmed cases over the last three days, the country's health department said on Monday, which means a daily average of 850 over that period.
That is slightly lower than the 1,000-plus figure published on Thursday and Friday but higher than the 677 daily average seen since the beginning of the month.
