France reports less than 20 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris
A sign reminding about social distancing is seen at the Eiffel Tower as she gets ready to re-open to the public following the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS: The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 14 on Friday (Jun 19) to 29,617, the lowest increase in five days.

The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 infections fell by 155 to 9,970, the first time that total is lower than the 10,000 threshold in almost three months.

Source: Reuters/nh

