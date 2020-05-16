France reports more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 27,529

PARIS: French health authorities reported 104 new coronavirus deaths on Friday (May 15), or a slowing increase of 0.4 per cent, bringing the total to 27,529, still the fourth-highest in the world.

In a statement, the ministry added the number of confirmed cases had risen to 141,919, up from 141,356 on Thursday, which is also a rise of 0.4 per cent in 24 hours.

