France reports more than 23,300 new COVID-19 cases

PARIS: France reported 23,306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Mar 6), down from 23,507 on Friday.

The French health ministry reported 170 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 88,444. The number of people in intensive care rose by nine to 3,689.

