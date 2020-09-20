France reports new daily record in COVID-19 cases

PARIS: French health authorities reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Sep 19), setting another record in daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections was up by 26, at 31,274, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 442,194.

