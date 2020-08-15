France reports yet another new post-lockdown peak in daily COVID-19 cases

PARIS: The French health ministry reported 2,846 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Friday (Aug 14), setting a new post-lockdown daily high for the third day in a row and taking the country's cumulative total of cases to 212,211.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, increased to 2,041, doubling over the last two weeks, and going beyond the 2,000 threshold for the first time since April 20.

