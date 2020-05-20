France revises down coronavirus death toll

PARIS: France on Tuesday (May 19) adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes.

The health ministry put the latest toll at 28,022, compared with a figure of 28,239 published the day earlier.

It said this was due to a revision in the data for nursing homes, where 342 fewer people are now recorded to have died from COVID-19.

Over the last 24 hours, 125 more people were registered to have died of the coronavirus in hospital, it added.

France's health ministry chief Jerome Salomon warned people to maintain a safe distance when socialising with friends and family not seen in weeks.



People who invite friends to their home over the upcoming long Ascension weekend should wear masks, air out the house after their friends leave and disinfect contact surfaces such as doorknobs, he said.

"The virus is still there, and it is murderous," he said.

With France now over a week into the easing of its hard lockdown, the numbers of people in intensive care continued to fall by 104 to a total of 1,894.

At the peak of the crisis, this figure reached over 7,000.

