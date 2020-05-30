France's coronavirus deaths again up less than a 100

PARIS: France's coronavirus death toll rose by less than a 100 for the ninth day running on Friday (May 29), as the country is gearing up for a new easing of lockdown measures.

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 52, or 0.2 per cent, to 28,714, the fourth-highest tally in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram