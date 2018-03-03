France's foreign minister says "terrorist groups" likely behind Burkina attack

PARIS: France's foreign minister said an attack in Burkina Faso on Friday had yet to be claimed but was most likely carried out by "terrorist groups".

Speaking to LCI television, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the attack that killed at least seven Burkinabe security personnel targeted Burkina Faso and France. He said Paris would not be deterred in fighting Islamist militants across the region.

