France's Le Drian says Iran ballistic ambitions very worrying

MOSCOW: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that Iran's ballistic missile ambitions were very worrying and ran counter to a U.N. resolution.

Le Drian, speaking at a news conference after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, said it was necessary to avoid the Iranian ballistic programme becoming a factor that threatened its neighbours.

