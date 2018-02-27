France's Le Drian says Iran ballistic ambitions very worrying

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that Iran's ballistic missile ambitions were very worrying and ran counter to a U.N. resolution.

MOSCOW: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that Iran's ballistic missile ambitions were very worrying and ran counter to a U.N. resolution.

Le Drian, speaking at a news conference after talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, said it was necessary to avoid the Iranian ballistic programme becoming a factor that threatened its neighbours.

