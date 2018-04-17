France's Macron slams temptation of 'illiberal democracy' in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Europeans to defend their model of liberal democracy in the face of rising autocratic regimes around the world and "illiberal democracies" inside the European Union.

STRASBOURG: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Europeans to defend their model of liberal democracy in the face of rising autocratic regimes around the world and "illiberal democracies" inside the European Union.

"In the face of authoritarianism, the response is not authoritarian democracy but the authority of democracy," Macron told the European Pariament in Strasbourg, in a thinly veiled reference to governments in Poland and Hungary.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Michel Rose; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)