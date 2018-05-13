France's Macron tells Trump he worried about Middle East stability

French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone conversation on Saturday that he was extremely worried about stability in the Middle East, Macron’s office said.

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone conversation on Saturday that he was extremely worried about stability in the Middle East, Macron’s office said.

Macron called Trump to discuss trade issues and the situation in the Middle East, his office said.

