France's Macron tells Trump he worried about Middle East stability

French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone conversation on Saturday that he was extremely worried about stability in the Middle East, Macron’s office said.

French President Macron reaches out to U.S. President Trump during their joint news conference at t
French President Emmanuel Macron reaches out to U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Macron called Trump to discuss trade issues and the situation in the Middle East, his office said.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Source: Reuters

