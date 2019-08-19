France's Macron to discuss Brexit with British PM Johnson

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Aug 22 to discuss Brexit as well as the crises in Iran and Syria, an official from Macron's office said on Monday (Aug 19).

"The President of the Republic will host Boris Johnson for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, which will be preceded by remarks to the press," said the official.

Johnson is also scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday this week.

