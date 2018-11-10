France's Macron to meet Merkel on Nov. 18 over eurozone reform

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Nov. 18 to discuss implementation of the so-called Meseberg eurozone reform proposal agreed in June, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Macron will speak to the German lower-house.

French officials have expressed irritation with Germany's reluctance to resolve pending issues over the monetary union's governance.

Earlier on Friday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Germany had to decide in the coming weeks whether to move forward with French proposals on the integration of the bloc.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Balmforth)