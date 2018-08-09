France's Macron to raise hunger striker Oleg Sentsov in call with Putin - Elysee

World

France's Macron to raise hunger striker Oleg Sentsov in call with Putin - Elysee

President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday about jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May and is gravely ill, a source in his Elysee office said.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian film director Sentsov looks on from defendants&apos; cage as he attends a cou
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov looks on from a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Rostov-on-Don, Russia August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday about jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May and is gravely ill, a source in his Elysee office said.

Sentsov, imprisoned on what he says are political charges, began his hunger strike ahead of the World Cup to highlight Russia's human rights record.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark