France's Macron to raise hunger striker Oleg Sentsov in call with Putin - Elysee

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday about jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May and is gravely ill, a source in his Elysee office said.

Sentsov, imprisoned on what he says are political charges, began his hunger strike ahead of the World Cup to highlight Russia's human rights record.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough)