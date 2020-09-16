France's new COVID-19 cases rise by more than 7,000

PARIS: France's health authorities on Tuesday (Sep 15) reported 7,852 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, rising from 6,158 new infections on Monday.

In a daily website update, the French health ministry also reported the number of arrivals in hospital for COVID-19 over the last seven days had risen to 2,713 compared with 2,561 recorded on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These included 479 admissions to intensive care units over the past seven days, up from 448 in Monday's count, it said.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 37 to 30,999. The cumulative number of cases now totals 395,104.

There were now 866 clusters under investigation, up 68 in the past 24 hours.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram