France's sports minister quits ahead of expected cabinet shuffle

World

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel arrives for a visit at the French national football team train
French Sports Minister Laura Flessel arrives for a visit at the French national football team training center in Clairefontaine near Paris, Jun 5, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

PARIS: French sports minister Laura Flessel said on Tuesday (Sep 4) she was resigning from President Emmanuel Macron's government for personal reasons.

The former Olympics fencing champion, among Macron's most popular ministers, announced her resignation shortly before an expected cabinet reshuffle.

"I will continue to be a faithful team mate of the president and prime minister, whose determination I admire and whose values and patriotism I share," Flessel said in a statement.

