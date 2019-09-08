France says EU won't approve Brexit delay as things stand

PARIS: France's foreign minister said on Sunday (Sep 8) that, as things stand, the European Union would not grant Britain an extension beyond Oct 31 to negotiate its exit from the bloc.

"It's very worrying. The British must tell us what they want," Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

Asked if an extension beyond Oct 31 was possible, Le Drian said not under current conditions. "We are not going to do (extend) this every three months," he said.

