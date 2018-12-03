France says Iran ballistic test provocative and destabilising

PARIS: Iran's test of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads is a provocative and destabilising act, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"France is concerned about Iran's mid-range ballistic missile test last Saturday. It condemns this provocative and destabilising action," Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

She said the test did not comply with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 and called on Tehran to immediately stop all its ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)