France says Javelin missiles found in Libya were 'unusable': Army ministry

American Javelin anti-tank missiles confiscated from eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar in Gharya
FILE PHOTO: Members of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognized government display for media American Javelin anti-tank missiles, which were confiscated from eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar in Gharyan, in Tripoli, Libya June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
PARIS: The French military said on Wednesday (Jul 10) several Javelin missiles found in a rebel base in Libya were purchased by the French government from the United States but were never intended for sale or transfer to any party to the Libya conflict.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Army Ministry said the missiles were intended for the "self-protection of a French military unit deployed to carry out counter-terrorism operations".

"Damaged and unusable, the armaments were being temporarily stocked at a depot ahead of their destruction," the ministry said.

The New York Times reported earlier that the cache of four Javelin anti-tank missiles were recovered last month by Libyan government forces during a raid on a rebel camp in the town of Gheryan, in the mountains south of Tripoli.

Source: Reuters

