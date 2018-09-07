France says Russia tried to intercept satellite communications in 2017

World

France says Russia tried to intercept satellite communications in 2017

Russia attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations' armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an "act of espionage".

NATO Alliance Summit in Brussels
France's Defence Minister Florence Parly arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

TOULOUSE, France: Russia attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations' armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an "act of espionage".

In a speech outlining France's space policy for the coming years, Parly said Russian satellite Louch-Olymp had approached the Athena-Fidus satellite in 2017.

Parly said it came so close "that anyone would have thought it was attempting to intercept our communications." She added: "Attempting to listen to your neighbours is not only unfriendly, it's an act of espionage.

(Editing by Johanna Decorse; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark