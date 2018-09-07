France says Russia tried to intercept satellite communications in 2017

Russia attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations' armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an "act of espionage".

TOULOUSE, France: Russia attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations' armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an "act of espionage".

In a speech outlining France's space policy for the coming years, Parly said Russian satellite Louch-Olymp had approached the Athena-Fidus satellite in 2017.

Advertisement

Parly said it came so close "that anyone would have thought it was attempting to intercept our communications." She added: "Attempting to listen to your neighbours is not only unfriendly, it's an act of espionage.

(Editing by Johanna Decorse; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)