France scraps petrol tax rises for 2019 after protests

PARIS: France has scrapped all petrol price hikes for 2019, the environment minister said on Wednesday (Dec 5), following weeks of violent protests against shrinking income blamed on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

A price hike scheduled for Jan 1, was "scrapped for the year 2019" in its entirety, Francois de Rugy told BFM TV.

Advertisement

This was done to assuage fears that the increase would be postponed only to be reintroduced once the protests stop, he said.



