France scraps petrol tax rises for 2019 after protests

World

France scraps petrol tax rises for 2019 after protests

Francois de Rugy
French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Francois de Rugy gestures as he speaks at the French National Assembly in Paris. (FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

PARIS: France has scrapped all petrol price hikes for 2019, the environment minister said on Wednesday (Dec 5), following weeks of violent protests against shrinking income blamed on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

A price hike scheduled for Jan 1, was "scrapped for the year 2019" in its entirety, Francois de Rugy told BFM TV. 

This was done to assuage fears that the increase would be postponed only to be reintroduced once the protests stop, he said.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark