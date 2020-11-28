Protests over security law as France reels from police violence

PARIS: Dozens of rallies are planned on Saturday (Nov 28) against a new French law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a black man.

The case shocked France, with celebrities and politicians alike condemning the officers' actions, and has brought debate over President Emmanuel Macron's law to boiling point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most controversial elements of the new law is Article 24, which would criminalise the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity".

It was passed by the National Assembly last week - although it is awaiting Senate approval - provoking rallies and protests across France.

Rally organisers are calling for the article to be withdrawn, claiming that it contradicts "the fundamental public freedoms of our Republic".

"This bill aims to undermine the freedom of the press, the freedom to inform and be informed, the freedom of expression," one of Saturday's protest organisers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade unions are expected to join the demonstrations, with members of the yellow vests - whose sometimes violent protests in 2018 and 2019 shook the country - also expected.

In Paris, the authorities had demanded that organisers limit the rally to a single location, but on Friday evening, officials authorised a march.

And in a sign that the government could be preparing to backtrack, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24.

Under the article, offenders could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, and fined €45,000 (US$53,000) for sharing images of police officers.

Advertisement

The government says the provision is intended to protect officers from doxxing and online abuse, but critics say it is further evidence of the Macron administration's slide to the right.

Media unions say it could give police a green light to prevent journalists - and social media users - from documenting abuses.

They point to the case of music producer Michel Zecler, whose racial abuse and beating at the hands of police was recorded by closed-circuit television and later published online, provoking widespread criticism of the officers' actions.

In another instance, journalists on the ground at a French migrant camp witnessed and recorded police brutality on Monday as the Paris area was cleared.

Protests over police brutality have already taken place elsewhere in the country ahead of Saturday.

In the southern city of Toulouse, demonstrators took to the streets on Friday evening brandishing placards with slogans like "police everywhere, justice nowhere".

In western Nantes, police said around 3,500 rallied, while organisers put the crowd at 6,000 to 7,000.