France shows steady growth in new COVID-19 cases

PARIS: France reported 5,413 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday (Aug 30), slightly down from the 5,453 seen on Saturday.

The health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 30,606 from 30,602 reported on Saturday.

The number of people in hospital with the disease was 4,535 versus 4,530 the day before and the number in intensive care rose to 402 from 400.

"In mainland France, the progression of the COVID-19 epidemic is exponential. The strong growth dynamics of transmission is very worrying." the ministry said in a statement.



