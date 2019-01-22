France summons Italian envoy after Di Maio's comments on Africa

PARIS: France's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Italy's ambassador following comments by Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio accusing Paris of making Africa poorer and suggesting the European Union should slap sanctions on France.

"Following the latest comments by Italian authorities, the ambassador was summoned," said a French diplomatic source. "It's not the first time the Italian authorities have made unacceptable and aggressive comments."

Advertisement

Ambassador Teresa Castaldo was summoned earlier on Monday afternoon by the chief of staff of the European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau, the source added.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)