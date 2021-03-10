France to get extra 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming weeks: Minister
PARIS: The supply of an additional 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses drugmakers from Pfizer and BioNTech for Europe in the next two weeks will boost vaccines available in France by around 600,000, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday on Twitter.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional 4 million vaccine doses to be delivered this month.
