France to toughen sanctions on undeclared protests, PM says

PARIS: France plans to introduce legislation to toughen sanctions on undeclared protests in response to violent yellow-vest demonstrations, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday in a hardening of the government's stance on the unrest.

"We need to preserve the right to demonstrate in France and we must sanction those who break the law," Philippe told TF1 television.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Heinrich)