France to toughen sanctions on undeclared protests, PM says

France plans to introduce legislation to toughen sanctions on undeclared protests in response to violent yellow-vest demonstrations, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday in a hardening of the government's stance on the unrest.

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers a speech in the frame of the "yellow vests" crisis at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS: France plans to introduce legislation to toughen sanctions on undeclared protests in response to violent yellow-vest demonstrations, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday in a hardening of the government's stance on the unrest.

"We need to preserve the right to demonstrate in France and we must sanction those who break the law," Philippe told TF1 television.

