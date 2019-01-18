France to try 14 people over 2015 militant attacks

PARIS: France will put 14 people on trial over suspected connections to deadly attacks in and around Paris in January 2015, including an attack on the satirical publication Charlie Hebdo, a judicial source said on Friday.

Ten of the 14 have been remanded in custody, while arrest warrants are out for three others. Another person is under electronic surveillance while under house arrest.

During a three-day killing spree in January 2015, gunmen killed reporters and cartoonists at the Charlie Hebdo magazine, police officers and shoppers at a Jewish supermarket.

The Charlie Hebdo attack was carried out by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who died in a police assault two days later.

The perpetrator of the attack on the Jewish store, Amedy Coulibaly, also shot dead a policewoman in a separate incident. Coulibaly was also killed by police.

