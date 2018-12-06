France will keep accounts in order after scrapping fuel tax hikes - minister

France will keep its national accounts in order in 2019 despite the decision to scrap planned increases to fuel taxes in the face of nationwide protests, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

PARIS: France will keep its national accounts in order in 2019 despite the decision to scrap planned increases to fuel taxes in the face of nationwide protests, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

Darmanin said cancelling the proposed hikes to the carbon taxes would cost the government 4 billion euros.

Advertisement

"Our accounts will be kept in order," Darmanin told France Inter radio.

(Reporting by Myriam Rivet; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)