Frankfurt most well-connected airport in Europe as UK falls behind

BRUSSELS: Frankfurt airport is Europe's top-ranked airport in terms of connectivity after expansion by Lufthansa and new low-cost entrants such as Ryanair, according to the ACI Europe airports association on Tuesday.

Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, went from third to first place in terms of direct connectivity (the number of direct air services offered by an airport), taking the top spot from Amsterdam

London Heathrow, lacking in space for additional new routes, dropped to third place, with connectivity down 0.2 pct

ACI said that Britain was the only country in the EU to record a loss in direct connectivity over the last year with a drop of 0.8 percent

"It is an indication of how the uncertainty around Brexit is already casting a shadow on the future of the UK's air connectivity," a spokesman for ACI Europe said.

Frankfurt also remained top in terms of hub connectivity (the number of connecting flights offered), both in Europe and also worldwide

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)