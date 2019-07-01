Freak hail storm strikes Mexican city of Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA: A freak hail storm on Sunday (Jun 30) struck Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most populous cities, shocking residents and trapping vehicles in a deluge of ice pellets up to two metres deep.

"I've never seen such scenes in Guadalajara," said the state governor, Enrique Alfaro.

"Then we ask ourselves if climate change is real. These are never-before-seen natural phenomenons," he said. "It's incredible."

The hail deluge in Guadalajara trapped vehicles of all kinds AFP/ULISES RUIZ

Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City and with a population of around five million, has been experiencing summer temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius in recent days.

While seasonal hail storms do occur, there is no record of anything so heavy.

Not Siberia -- Guadalajara, Mexico in the summer after the powerful hail storm AFP/ULISES RUIZ

At least six neighborhoods in the city outskirts woke up to ice pellets up to two meters deep.

While children scampered around and hurled iceballs at each other, Civil Protection personnel and soldiers brought out heavy machinery to clear the roads.

No tickets for these cars: a Mexican police officer can do little to help rescue these cars in Guadalajara trapped in the ice AFP/ULISES RUIZ

Nearly 200 homes and businesses reported hail damage, and at least 50 vehicles were swept away by the deluge of ice in hilly areas, some buried under piles of pellets.

While no casualties were reported, two people showed "early signs of hypothermia", the state Civil Protection office said.