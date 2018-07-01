French, Malian forces attacked in northern Malian town of Gao

MALI: French and Malian forces came under attack on Sunday in the northern Malian town of Gao, with local residents and security sources saying some French soldiers were wounded and another saying some were killed.

One local source said a car bomb was detonated targeting a French and Malian patrol which them came under fire. France's regional Barkhane force confirmed there had been an incident in Gao, but declined to give details.

"There were several wounded among the French soldiers who were in two vehicles that were completely destroyed by the explosion. They were evacuated to their base," a local army source said.

(Reporting by Cheick Amadou Diouara, Adama Diarra, Souleymane Ag Anara and David Lewis; writing by John Irish; editing by Robin Pomeroy)