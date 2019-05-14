French authorities seize half-tonne of cocaine at Dunkirk

PARIS: French authorities seized half a tonne of cocaine worth around 40 million euros (US$44.9 million) in the northern port of Dunkirk last month, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement on Tuesday (May 14).

The narcotics were found on Apr 29, in a container ship carrying bananas that had travelled from the small South American nation of Suriname, and French prosecutors were carrying out further investigations, the statement added.

