ATHENS: A French banker on trial for money-laundering in Greece over arms procurements went missing from home arrest on Tuesday after breaking his electronic tag, the Greek justice ministry said.

Jean Claude Oswald, who is among defendants facing charges related to kickbacks paid for the acquisition of submarines by Greece in 2000, was wanted for violating terms of home arrest.

An electronic tagging bracelet he wore was broken little over an hour after he returned home under police escort from a court hearing on Tuesday, the justice ministry said.

He was being sought, it said. Oswald is charged with of facilitating, with others, the transfer of kickbacks worth more than 60 million euros (53.4 million pounds) related to the acquisition of submarines by the Greek navy. He denies any wrongdoing.

